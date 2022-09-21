Behati Prinsloo ‘absolutely furious’ with Adam Levine amid cheating allegations

Behati Prinsloo is “distraught” following Sumner Stroh allegations that she had a year-long affair with Adam Levine.

A source told In Touch Magazine that the model was “blindsided” when Stroh released the TikTok video accusing her husband of infidelity.

“She had no idea it was coming and is distraught,” he insider said of the mother-of-two, for whom the “timing couldn’t be worse” as she is expecting her and Levine’s third baby.

The Maroon 5 singer later denied the bombshell cheating claims of the model while calling his actions “stupid” and a “mistake” and that he exercised “poor judgment.”

The source told the outlet that Prinsloo “wants to believe” her husband’s “denial,” but she’s “absolutely furious” over the situation.

“[She] feels there’s no smoke without fire. They have had their fair share of problems in the past and are trying to navigate moving forward,” the outlet shared.