Wednesday Sep 21 2022
King Charles 'secret son' not looking for 'title', wants his identity

Wednesday Sep 21, 2022

King Charles III's 'illegitimate son' is spilling what he wants from his father.

Simon Dorante-Day, who has frequently demanded a DNA test from the monarch of Britain, says he is not looking for money once he is established as the legal heir, instead of William.

I am now looking for a title or money," he told Class.

He described himself as “simply a man looking for my biological parents”.

Speaking to 7NEWS earlier, Simon added that he is not 'afraid' to ask for his right, now that his dad is the King.

"Not really," he said. "Like I said, the mountain doesn't change, it's still a mountain.

"I'm going to climb it, so - I've got to climb it to get over it, that's the way it is."

Simon's wife supported him: "And we appreciate the opportunity to let him know that we haven't given up.

She added, "and he'll still see us.

"We have not given up and we will address him via law L.A.W and lore L.O.R.E."

Earlier, Simon revealed: "It's frustrating. To me, there's a mountain in front of me, whether it's male or female, whether it's the Queen or whether it's Charles, I've still got that mountain to climb to get to the truth.

"And that's what it's about, is the truth," he said.

