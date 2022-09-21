Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'face says it all' as they leave 'toxic' funeral: Photo

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'heartbreaking' photo as they leave 'toxic' funeral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted in a shift of emotions as they St. George's Chapel after Queen Elizabeth II funeral.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen devastated as they sat in their cars to return to Windsor.

The photo was shared by a Sussex fan on Twitter, as she wrote: "If their faces don't say it all - I hope they never go back to that toxicity, especially, Meghan."

Sussex fans were quick to support the couple in the comments, sending out their sympathies for Harry and Meghan.

One user wrote: "The root of Harry's issues is Prince William. He can't compete with him NO MATTER WHAT. Harry's frustrated being the younger brother of the future King. This is something he's had to deal with all his life. We are just seeing it. Hopefully he will realize he's blessed & return."



Another added: "Harry loved his grandma and misses her. But, I also think he is thinking what he is going to do as he is suppose to be in service to his King/Father and if as everyone say his Grandma was abt duty, then maybe he is rethinking a complete walk away. Remember they 50% Commitment."



"I feel sorry for him as I bet his grandmother was the next best thing to his mother to him and now he's lost her too," a third wrote.



"How can I family be so cruel. They may not be doing Royal duties but they still support multiple charities. They still do for others," questioned another.

