 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard turned into a ‘mock pain scale’ after Johnny Depp trial

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 21, 2022

File Footage

Johnny Depp stands have come under fire for allegedly attempting to turn Amber Heard into a ‘mock pain scale’.

The issue arose once a nursing student was tasked with creating their very own pain scale and simulated the 1-10 pain response via images of Amber Heard on the stand.

The scale featured a collection of snaps depicting Heard’s many facial expressions during the trial and was shared on Twitter.

It also contained a caption that read, “My sister in law is in nursing school she had an assignment to make a mock pain scale. This is so awesome!!!”

However, many fans of Amber Heard were less than pleased with the mock version and wrote, “a nursing student was assigned to do a ‘mock pain scale’ and she used amber heard, completely ridiculing her abuse and rape testimony.”

Another chimed in with an accusation of their own and pointed out how, “Women are so creative in participating in their own oppression.”

Amber Heard turned into a ‘mock pain scale’ after Johnny Depp trial


More From Entertainment:

Pete Davidson all smiles at first red carpet appearance since split

Pete Davidson all smiles at first red carpet appearance since split

Man accused of grabbing Queen’s coffin flag granted bail, will remain in mental health hospital

Man accused of grabbing Queen’s coffin flag granted bail, will remain in mental health hospital
Royals blasted for 'little sympathy' for 'favourite' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: ‘Enraged!’

Royals blasted for 'little sympathy' for 'favourite' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: ‘Enraged!’
Kanye West wants to help Kim Kardashian set up her new Malibu house: ‘He’s happy’

Kanye West wants to help Kim Kardashian set up her new Malibu house: ‘He’s happy’
Percy Jackson star Logan Lerman to feature in Hulu’s 'We Were the Lucky Ones'

Percy Jackson star Logan Lerman to feature in Hulu’s 'We Were the Lucky Ones'
SNL Season 48 Updates: from new cast members to hosting debuts

SNL Season 48 Updates: from new cast members to hosting debuts
Brad Pitt says his artwork reflects what he did wrong in past relationships

Brad Pitt says his artwork reflects what he did wrong in past relationships
Ranveer Singh to take over title of 'Don' from Shah Rukh Khan?

Ranveer Singh to take over title of 'Don' from Shah Rukh Khan?
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard turning into a movie?

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard turning into a movie?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'face says it all' as they leave 'toxic' funeral: Photo

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'face says it all' as they leave 'toxic' funeral: Photo
Kim Kardashian’s ex Pete Davidson to diss Kanye West by launching fashion line

Kim Kardashian’s ex Pete Davidson to diss Kanye West by launching fashion line

Amber Heard ‘blackmailed her way’ into ‘Aquaman 2’?

Amber Heard ‘blackmailed her way’ into ‘Aquaman 2’?

Latest

view all