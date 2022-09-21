 
pakistan
Wednesday Sep 21 2022
By
Arfa Feroz Zake

In major relief to Ahsan Iqbal, IHC dismisses NAB's Narowal corruption reference

By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Wednesday Sep 21, 2022

Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal holds a press conference outside the Islamabad High Court in Islamabad, on September 21, 2022. — YouTube/PTVNewsLive
  • Ahsan Iqbal says case filed against him on Imran Khan's directions.
  • "NAB admitted no evidence of corruption," federal minister adds.
  • NAB falls short of providing evidence despite being asked by IHC.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) Narowal Sports City corruption reference against federal minister Ahsan Iqbal.

In 2019, the anti-corruption watchdog arrested Iqbal and later, in 2020, an accountability court indicted him.

The watchdog alleged that the minister for planning, development, and special initiatives misused his authority to illegally enhance the scope of the project from Rs34.75 million to Rs2,994 million approximately.

NAB alleged the sports city project was conceived in line with the instruction of Iqbal without any feasibility in 1999. It was initially approved at a cost of Rs34.74 million by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP), which Iqbal headed.

NAB claimed that Iqbal illegally directed the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and NESPAK to increase the project's scope, enhancing the cost to Rs97.52 million.

However, Iqbal had always denied all the allegations levelled against him by the watchdog and also moved Islamabad's court to have the reference against him dismissed.

'Where is the corruption?'

During today's hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked NAB's prosecutor whether the accountability watchdog had any evidence of corruption against Iqbal.

"[Development] on a project, which was being built for the people's benefit was stopped. Tell me, who is responsible for stopping a project that was for the benefit of the people?”

The IHC CJ chided the NAB prosecutor as he was unable to provide evidence of corruption against Iqbal. Justice Minallah added that despite the project being of importance to the public, NAB intervened.

"I have asked you repeatedly to point out the corruption in this project," the IHC CJ said.

In response, NAB's lawyer said that Iqbal's constituents of Narowal benefited from the project.

"So, is it a crime if the citizens benefit from it? Where is the crime? Where is the corruption?" Justice Minallah questioned.

Justice Minallah said that in line with NAB's arguments, it seems that the accountability watchdog had ulterior motives while arresting the planning minister.

Apart from NAB's prosecutor, the IHC CJ also slammed the investigation office for falling short of providing evidence of corruption.

After hearing all the arguments, the IHC CJ dismissed the reference against Iqbal.

'NAB admitted no evidence of corruption'

Talking to journalists after the dismissal of the reference, the planning minister said that NAB had "admitted that it has no evidence of corruption".

"This case was filed against [me] solely on the wishes of Imran Khan," Iqbal said as he berated the former prime minister during whose tenure several opposition leaders were sent to jail.

The planning minister said that for several years, a person — Imran — has been repeatedly claiming that all politicians opposing him are thieves.

"Imran Niazi raised slogans against us and levelled several allegations. Imran Khan has lost his mental balance. Imran Khan is only happy when he sees us in jail."

Iqbal added that he was never "frightened" of Imran's baseless cases and held the PTI chairman responsible for the crisis — political and economic — that the country was facing.

