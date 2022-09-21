 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, William: Lip reader reveals conversation between feuding brothers

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 21, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry and Prince William may be feuding but they shared a sweet moment at their grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on September 19, 2022, with a lip reader revealing what they said to each other.

The Daily Mail quoted lip reader Jacqui Press as saying that the Duke of Sussex shared a small moment of understanding with his older brother, the Prince of Wales, as they attended their grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Press claimed that Prince Harry and Prince William were spotted conversing as they were preparing to take their places for the Queen’s Committal Service at the St George’s Chapel after her funeral service in Westminster Abbey.

According to the lip reader, as Harry and William waited to be seated with their wives Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, Prince Harry turned to his brother and appeared to ask him, “Shall we go through first?”

To this, Prince William shot his brother a nod and then told his wife Kate, “Let them go through first,” who then made way for Harry and Meghan.

This comes as reports of Prince Harry sharing a reassuring smile with his niece Princess Charlotte during the service also went viral after the Queen’s funeral.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise cheated millions of dollars by Paramount: Report

Tom Cruise cheated millions of dollars by Paramount: Report
Adam Levine cheating scandal: He cannot resist 'female attention'

Adam Levine cheating scandal: He cannot resist 'female attention'
Khloe Kardashian talks about having another baby with Tristan Thompson: ‘Difficult time’

Khloe Kardashian talks about having another baby with Tristan Thompson: ‘Difficult time’

King Charles wanting Meghan Markle’s podcast ‘gone for good’

King Charles wanting Meghan Markle’s podcast ‘gone for good’
Margot Robbie recalls 'most humiliating moment of life': Report

Margot Robbie recalls 'most humiliating moment of life': Report

Will Smith reportedly planning big return to movies with ‘passion project’

Will Smith reportedly planning big return to movies with ‘passion project’
Meghan Markle planning ‘very own’ memoir release?

Meghan Markle planning ‘very own’ memoir release?
Kim Kardashian amazes fans with her latest Instagram glamour shots

Kim Kardashian amazes fans with her latest Instagram glamour shots
Kourtney Kardashian switches up her look with new short hair, copies Kendall Jenner

Kourtney Kardashian switches up her look with new short hair, copies Kendall Jenner
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe tests positive for Covid after Elizabeth II funeral

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe tests positive for Covid after Elizabeth II funeral
Kim Kardashian reveals how she handles criticism after spending 15-years in spotlight

Kim Kardashian reveals how she handles criticism after spending 15-years in spotlight

Queen Consort Camilla ‘the real boss’ behind King Charles's reign?

Queen Consort Camilla ‘the real boss’ behind King Charles's reign?

Latest

view all