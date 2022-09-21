Former pacer Mohammad Amir blessed with third daughter

Mohammad Amir's third daughter, Ayra Amir (L), and Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Amir with his wife, Narjis Khan, and first daughter, Minsa Amir (R) and second daughter Zoya Amir. — Instagram/@official.mamir

Former Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Amir has been blessed with a third daughter on Wednesday.

The pacer took to Instagram to announce the happy news that the couple has been blessed with a baby girl.

"Alhamdulillah we are blessed with a baby girl ayra amir," he captioned the picture.

Netizens showered the couple with congratulatory comments. The post received above 38,000 likes.

"Ma shaa Allah Mubarak hope the both wife and baby are fine," wrote a user.



"MashaAllah bhot pyri ha ap ko bhot bhot Mubarak ho," wrote another.



One commented: "MashaAllah little princess."

Amir and his wife Narjis Khan got married back in September 2016 and the couple now has three daughters, with the eldest one named Minsa Amir and the middle one named Zoya Amir.

The two had a love marriage and Narjis frequently shares social media updates about her husband and his achievements.