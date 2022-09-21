 
Showbiz
Wednesday Sep 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Kashmir welcomes Emraan Hashmi with stone pelting?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 21, 2022

Kashmir welcomes Emraan Hashmi with stone pelting?
Kashmir welcomes Emraan Hashmi with stone pelting?

Actor Emraan Hashmi was reportedly pelted with stones in Kashmir during the shooting of Ground Zero in Jammu and Kashmir, however, the actor vehemently denied the rumour, as per NDTV

Some media reports also claimed that the Jannat actor was injured due to the pelting of the stone during the shooting of the film.

Meanwhile, the 43-year-old actor rejected the reports of injury and tweeted them inaccurate.

However, a man was arrested for throwing stones at the crew members after the film shoot ended, as per local police officials.

The police official released statement reads, “Mr Hashmi and the film crew have been shooting for 'Ground Zero' in Kashmir for the past two weeks and have not faced any issues. The incident in Pahalgam was an isolated one and involved only one person.”

More From Showbiz:

Film Federation of India snubs 'RRR' and chooses 'Chhello Show' for Oscars 2023

Film Federation of India snubs 'RRR' and chooses 'Chhello Show' for Oscars 2023
Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli's 'Mismatched Season 2': Trailer out now

Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli's 'Mismatched Season 2': Trailer out now
Indian comedian Raju Srivastav breathes his last at 58

Indian comedian Raju Srivastav breathes his last at 58
Coke Studio Live in Dubai: Check out the artist line-up

Coke Studio Live in Dubai: Check out the artist line-up
Katrina Kaif enjoys romantic monsoon weather with husband Vicky Kaushal: See pic

Katrina Kaif enjoys romantic monsoon weather with husband Vicky Kaushal: See pic
Sonam Kapoor finally unveils son's name: Introducing 'Vayu Kapoor Ahuja'

Sonam Kapoor finally unveils son's name: Introducing 'Vayu Kapoor Ahuja'

Twinkle Khanna opens up on going back to university life: ‘surreal’

Twinkle Khanna opens up on going back to university life: ‘surreal’
Shagufta Ejaz 'a symbol of Elegance and Eternal beauty': See latest photoshoot

Shagufta Ejaz 'a symbol of Elegance and Eternal beauty': See latest photoshoot
Akshay Kumar takes daughter Nitara to an amusement park, wins two toys for her

Akshay Kumar takes daughter Nitara to an amusement park, wins two toys for her

Alia Bhatt expresses gratitude to receive Smita Patil Award for Best Actress: Check out

Alia Bhatt expresses gratitude to receive Smita Patil Award for Best Actress: Check out
Jayakumari hospitalised due to Kidney ailments, seeks financial aid

Jayakumari hospitalised due to Kidney ailments, seeks financial aid
Aima Baig accused of cheating on Shahbaz Shigri by British model

Aima Baig accused of cheating on Shahbaz Shigri by British model

Latest

view all