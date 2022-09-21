 
Wednesday Sep 21 2022
Film Federation of India snubs 'RRR' and chooses 'Chhello Show' for Oscars 2023

Wednesday Sep 21, 2022

RRR collected INR 1100 crore all across the globe
RRR, which was supposedly going to be nominated for the Oscars 2023 making India’s official entry to the Academy Awards and it has been disregarded by the Film Federation of India. Instead, they picked up the Gujrati film Chhellow Show.

The US Distributor of the film RRR Dylan Marchetti hase made a request to the Academy to consider the film for all categories.

He further told Variety that he will be launching a full campaign for the film and will call upon 10,000 members of the academy to vote for RRR in all categories.

RRR will be submitted under the following categories: Best picture, Original Screenplay, Lead Actor, Supporting Actors, Original Song, Cinematography, Original score.

While talking to Variety, Marchetti said: “Over the last six months, we have seen the joy that SS Rajmouli’s RRR has brought to global audiences. We have seen the film gross over INR 140 million worldwide to become one of the highest-grossing films of all time and become the first film in history to trend globally on Netflix for over 14 week.”

“We have seen the film fill up theatres with cheering audiences months after its initial release, including the historic TCL Chinese IMAX theatre in Hollywood, where it will play next Friday to an audience that sold out one of the largest theatres in the country in just 15 minutes, added Dylan.”

He went on to say: “Most importantly, we have heard fans from around the world tell us that they believe this is one of the best films of the year from any nation. We agree, we proudly invite the Academy to consider RRR in all categories, reports PinkVilla."

