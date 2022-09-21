 
Wednesday Sep 21 2022
Margot Robbie recalls 'most humiliating moment of life': Report

Wednesday Sep 21, 2022

Margot Robbie recalls 'most humiliating moment of life': Report 

Margot Robbie described the Barbie photos leak as one of the most humiliating moments in her life. She was mortified by it, according to IndieWire.

Explaining her reaction to a late-night show, the 32-year-old actor said, “I can’t tell you how mortified we were, by the way,” she said. “We look like we’re like laughing and having fun, but dying on the inside. Dying. I was like, this is the most humiliating moment of my life.”

The host asked the Suicide Squad actor that the Barbie pictures would be subject to scrutiny upon release.

“No!” the actor said.

“I mean, I knew that we had some exteriors to shoot in L.A. I knew, OK, once you were doing exteriors, you’re gonna get papped. There’s probably going to be a little crowd of people who are going to stand out, because, you know, we stand out a little bit in those outfits. So I knew there was going to be a little bit of attention, and probably some photos would get out there, but not like it did. It was like mad. It was like hundreds of people watching.”

Helmed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie follows the story of the titular character leaving Barbieland for the real world.

Barbie production ended in July 2022, and the film is expected to hit the theatres in July 2023. 

