'How many foreign properties does Modi have?' Imran says while attacking PM Shehbaz

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday once again launched a scathing attack on political opponents during his speech in Lahore.

Speaking during a lawyer's convention, Khan compared Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with Indian premier Narendra Modi, asking if there was any prime minister in a western country having properties outside of the country worth billions of rupees.

"How many foreign properties does Narendra Modi have?" he questioned.

Khan, during the speech, said that no one can imagine a prime minister with palaces and businesses worth billions of rupees outside of his country.

Moreover, the former premier made an announcement to resume his Haqeeqi Azadi Movement on Saturday while making an appeal for the nation to join him on his call.

— Thumbnail image: AFP/File