Balochistan flood death toll rises to 304 after three deaths

A girl stands over the debris of a damaged mud house at a flood affected town called Gandawah in Jhal Magsi district, Balochistan, on August 2, 2022. Photo: AFP
  • Three more people died during the last 24 hours in Balochistan. 
  • The overall death toll since June 1 this year has mounted to 304. 
  • The PDMA Balohcistan report says 72,235 houses were razed by floods. 

At least three more people lost their lives in flood-related accidents during the last 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 304 in Balochistan, Geo News reported Thursday.

The number of people who have been killed in the province in rain and flood-related accidents since June 1 this year has reached 304, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan.

The recent fatalities include a man, a woman, and a child, according to the PDMA report.

The PDMA report says that the overall toll includes 138 men, 74 women, and 92 children. As many as 40 deaths were reported from Quetta, 23 from Zhob and 21 from Lasbela.

At least 184 people sustained injuries in various accidents during the rains across the province. Also, massive flooding damaged 72,235 houses across the province. Meanwhile, over 305,155 livestock fell prey to flooding.

According to the PDMA, crops standing on two lakh acres of land have been destroyed so far. Meanwhile, 24 bridges have been swept away in the province.

According to the data released by PDMA Balochistan, various highways covering 2,200 kilometres were also severely affected as a result of massive flooding across the province. 

Heavy rains and above-average flooding brought the railways to a halt in Balochistan - one of the provinces of Pakistan worst affected by the current wet spell.

