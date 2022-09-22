Kate Middleton, Prince William reveal plans for US visit: DETAILS

file footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton are gearing up to visit the US late this year, with the Prince of Wales revealing the couple’s plans in a new video, reported Hello.



The Prince and Princess of Wales shared details of their upcoming travel plans in a video shared on Wednesday, just days after the Queen was put to rest in a state funeral on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Both Prince William and Kate will be travelling to Boston around December this year to attend the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony scheduled to take place on December 2, 2022.

Sharing the news in a video played at the Earthshot Prize innovation summit on Wednesday, William said: “Though it is the saddest of circumstances that means I cannot join you in person today, I am pleased to be able to join you in video form as you gather in New York for the Earthshot Prize innovation summit.”

He went on to say: “During this time of grief, I take great comfort in your continued enthusiasm, optimism and commitment to the Earthshot Prize and what we are trying to achieve.”

“Protecting the environment was a cause close to my grandmother’s heart. And I know she would have been delighted to hear about this event and the support you're all giving our Earthshot finalists, the next generation of environmental pioneers,” William concluded.