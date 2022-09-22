Prince Andrew ‘conspired’ with Diana to stop Charles becoming king, royal author claims

King Charles was officially proclaimed the new monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth at the age of 96 on September 8.

However, it has been revealed that Prince Andrew once teamed up with the late Princess Diana to stop Charles from becoming king.

In an excerpt from Angela Levin’s upcoming explosive biography on Queen Consort Camilla - published in The Telegraph - a royal insider has revealed how the Duke of York, his wife Sarah, Duchess of York – and the late Princess Diana made up the plan.

The 62-year-old Andrew, who is no longer a working royal, plotted against Charles due to the fact that before Prince William was born, they were first and second in line to the throne.

The duke of York is also alleged to have 'lobbied' the Queen and campaigned against the marriage between Charles and Camilla, telling his mother that she was not trustworthy.

Levin quotes an insider as stating that Andrew wanted to "rule the country in some way" and tried to get his mother to agree to push Charles aside and let him be Regent to the then teenage Prince William.

The insider claimed that "when Diana was alive, through her friendship with Andrew’s wife Sarah, [Duchess of York] she plotted with Andrew to try to push Prince Charles aside so Prince Andrew could become Regent to Prince William, who was then a teenager.”

“They were dark and strange times, where paranoia became reality, and this was a worry. His behavior was very, very negative and extremely unpleasant to Queen [Elizabeth], who disagreed. I was told it was one of the rare occasions he didn’t get his way.”

“Nonetheless, he was apparently very angry that he couldn't rule the country in some way."