 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘broke Queen Elizabeth’s heart’ with Megxit

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 22, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2020 decision to leave the royal family, dubbed ‘Megxit’, reportedly left the late Queen Elizabeth II ‘heartbroken’, as per a royal expert’s new book.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020’s ‘Megxit’, and at the time, the Queen issued a formal statement saying that she hoped for them to start a ‘happy and peaceful life’.

However, royal expert Katie Nicholl has claimed in her new book, The Royals, that the former monarch was less than thrilled with Harry and Meghan’s decision.

In an excerpt shared with Vanity Fair, Nicholl quoted a source as telling her: “She (the Queen) was very hurt and told me, ‘I don’t know, I don’t care, and I don’t want to think about it anymore.”

Nicholl’s book also includes claims that Queen Elizabeth barely got the chance to bond with Harry’s children Archie and Lilibet, with a source saying that the 96-year-old monarch ‘saw very little’ of both the children. 

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian teams up with James Corden for hilarious ‘House of the Dragon’ sketch

Kim Kardashian teams up with James Corden for hilarious ‘House of the Dragon’ sketch
Camille Vasquez bashed over remarks on Amber Heard’s testimony in new documentary

Camille Vasquez bashed over remarks on Amber Heard’s testimony in new documentary

Camille Vasquez tries to understand Johnny Depp’s ‘drunk’ behaviour in new doc

Camille Vasquez tries to understand Johnny Depp’s ‘drunk’ behaviour in new doc
King Charles III's cousin defends Meghan, alleges royal family of hazing newcomers

King Charles III's cousin defends Meghan, alleges royal family of hazing newcomers
'Ridiculous!' Charles, Camilla bemused with Harry's suggestion to use mediator

'Ridiculous!' Charles, Camilla bemused with Harry's suggestion to use mediator
King Charles’ accession to throne risks jobs of several royal staffers

King Charles’ accession to throne risks jobs of several royal staffers
Brad Pitt says ex-fiancé Gwyneth Paltrow inspired his skincare line

Brad Pitt says ex-fiancé Gwyneth Paltrow inspired his skincare line

Meghan Markle's estranged father's interview lands channel in troubles

Meghan Markle's estranged father's interview lands channel in troubles
Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio romance dubbed ‘real deal’: ‘They're happy’

Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio romance dubbed ‘real deal’: ‘They're happy’
Prince William chooses Jacinda Ardern for a big event close to his heart

Prince William chooses Jacinda Ardern for a big event close to his heart
Princess Anne to take on Queen's beloved duty

Princess Anne to take on Queen's beloved duty

Latest

view all