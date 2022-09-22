 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Amazon's 'Goodnight Mommy' contains the perfect visuals

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 22, 2022

Amazon Goodnight Mommy features scary visuals, creating terrifying effects for the audience
Amazon 'Goodnight Mommy' features scary visuals, creating terrifying effects for the audience

Amazon Prime’s Goodnight Mommy portrays outstanding visuals, securing the perfect essence of a horror film.

Creator Matt Sobel had reportedly asked the production designer Mary Colston and cinematographer Alexander Dynan to integrate a sense of foreboding in the visuals of the psychological thriller Goodnight Mommy.

The film shows Naomi Watts as a mother of two who comes home to her sons after a plastic surgery. However, she doesn’t seem to be the same person who left them.

To enhance the terrifying visuals, Colston aimed to depict the family’s house as 'a map of trauma' but Dynan wanted to experience the house from the boys’ eyes.

“We wanted to always be with them, so we used dolly tracking shots and Steadicam at their height so we could see them or what they were looking at,” said Dylan.

As the story unfolds, the boys notice a disturbing behavioral change in their mother after which the visuals start changing and the movie allots more screen time to the house.

According to Variety, Colston made the boys’ room a sanctuary, designing it with light blue color to give a warm vibe while she poured all the dimness in the mother’s room, detailing it with dark curtains and dim lights.

“The more you get into the room, the more the world makes you question, ‘What is going on with this woman?’” Colston explained her choice.

More From Entertainment:

Camille Vasquez bashed over remarks on Amber Heard’s testimony in new documentary

Camille Vasquez bashed over remarks on Amber Heard’s testimony in new documentary

Camille Vasquez tries to understand Johnny Depp’s ‘drunk’ behaviour in new doc

Camille Vasquez tries to understand Johnny Depp’s ‘drunk’ behaviour in new doc
King Charles III's cousin defends Meghan, alleges royal family of hazing newcomers

King Charles III's cousin defends Meghan, alleges royal family of hazing newcomers
'Ridiculous!' Charles, Camilla bemused with Harry's suggestion to use mediator

'Ridiculous!' Charles, Camilla bemused with Harry's suggestion to use mediator
King Charles’ accession to throne risks jobs of several royal staffers

King Charles’ accession to throne risks jobs of several royal staffers
Brad Pitt says ex-fiancé Gwyneth Paltrow inspired his skincare line

Brad Pitt says ex-fiancé Gwyneth Paltrow inspired his skincare line

Meghan Markle's estranged father's interview lands channel in troubles

Meghan Markle's estranged father's interview lands channel in troubles
Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio romance dubbed ‘real deal’: ‘They're happy’

Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio romance dubbed ‘real deal’: ‘They're happy’
Prince William chooses Jacinda Ardern for a big event close to his heart

Prince William chooses Jacinda Ardern for a big event close to his heart
Princess Anne to take on Queen's beloved duty

Princess Anne to take on Queen's beloved duty

Latest

view all