King Charles’ accession to throne risks jobs of several royal staffers

King Charles officially proclaimed the new monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.

Following his accession to the throne, it has been reported that royal staffers, who provided personal services to the late Queen have been told their jobs will be affected under King Charles’ rule.

A letter has been sent to a number of employees saying that consultations will be held.

The letter, from Sir Michael Stevens, keeper of the privy purse, says, “I am sure you can appreciate that these are sensitive and challenging times.”

He adds that work is under way to support staff and ensure there are “good communications” over the coming weeks.

The letter says, “Consistent with continuity, the approach on Accession is essentially that the requirements and the purpose of the Household continue unchanged following demise.”

“While it is too early to confirm the position definitively, it is anticipated that only a very small minority of employees (fewer than 20) who provided personal services to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth will see their posts affected by Her Majesty’s death.

“We will be consulting with you and those affected in relation to these anticipated changes after the State Funeral. Those affected are being written to.”

Last week it was revealed that up to 100 employees at the King’s former official residence, Clarence House, had been notified that they could lose their jobs.