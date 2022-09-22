 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 22 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles’ accession to throne risks jobs of several royal staffers

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 22, 2022

King Charles’ accession to throne risks jobs of several royal staffers
King Charles’ accession to throne risks jobs of several royal staffers

King Charles officially proclaimed the new monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.

Following his accession to the throne, it has been reported that royal staffers, who provided personal services to the late Queen have been told their jobs will be affected under King Charles’ rule.

A letter has been sent to a number of employees saying that consultations will be held.

The letter, from Sir Michael Stevens, keeper of the privy purse, says, “I am sure you can appreciate that these are sensitive and challenging times.”

He adds that work is under way to support staff and ensure there are “good communications” over the coming weeks.

The letter says, “Consistent with continuity, the approach on Accession is essentially that the requirements and the purpose of the Household continue unchanged following demise.”

“While it is too early to confirm the position definitively, it is anticipated that only a very small minority of employees (fewer than 20) who provided personal services to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth will see their posts affected by Her Majesty’s death.

“We will be consulting with you and those affected in relation to these anticipated changes after the State Funeral. Those affected are being written to.”

Last week it was revealed that up to 100 employees at the King’s former official residence, Clarence House, had been notified that they could lose their jobs.

More From Entertainment:

Camille Vasquez bashed over remarks on Amber Heard’s testimony in new documentary

Camille Vasquez bashed over remarks on Amber Heard’s testimony in new documentary

Camille Vasquez tries to understand Johnny Depp’s ‘drunk’ behaviour in new doc

Camille Vasquez tries to understand Johnny Depp’s ‘drunk’ behaviour in new doc
King Charles III's cousin defends Meghan, alleges royal family of hazing newcomers

King Charles III's cousin defends Meghan, alleges royal family of hazing newcomers
'Ridiculous!' Charles, Camilla bemused with Harry's suggestion to use mediator

'Ridiculous!' Charles, Camilla bemused with Harry's suggestion to use mediator
Brad Pitt says ex-fiancé Gwyneth Paltrow inspired his skincare line

Brad Pitt says ex-fiancé Gwyneth Paltrow inspired his skincare line

Meghan Markle's estranged father's interview lands channel in troubles

Meghan Markle's estranged father's interview lands channel in troubles
Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio romance dubbed ‘real deal’: ‘They're happy’

Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio romance dubbed ‘real deal’: ‘They're happy’
Prince William chooses Jacinda Ardern for a big event close to his heart

Prince William chooses Jacinda Ardern for a big event close to his heart
Princess Anne to take on Queen's beloved duty

Princess Anne to take on Queen's beloved duty

Latest

view all