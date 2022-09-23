 
Prince William ‘still hurt’ over Harry, Meghan Markle’s attacks on ‘silent’ Kate Mdidleton

Prince William has reportedly been harboring his anger against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their ‘sordid’ attacks against Kate Middleton.

Royal biographer and author Dan Wootton issued this accusation in his piece for the Daily Mail.

He started off by writing, “The new Prince of Wales remains deeply angry at his younger brother, especially the attacks on his wife in the Oprah interview, which he feels the couple are unable to respond to, and the highly damaging claims of racism that helped derail the couple’s Caribbean tour earlier this year.”

Before concluding he also noted, “However, in the darkest of times, following the Saturday joint appearance, William agreed to march shoulder to shoulder with Harry behind the Queen’s coffin as it made its way to Westminster Hall.”

