Thursday Sep 22 2022
King Charles III's cousin defends Meghan, alleges royal family of hazing newcomers

Thursday Sep 22, 2022

The British royals have a continued history of hazing of newcomers, and alone those who are "tough as nails" tend to survive, claimed King Charles's cousin.

Christina Oxenberg, who counts King Charles III as a third cousin, said the family has "hazed" Meghan Markle, mocked Kate Middleton in the past. 

"To Meghan Markle, I say, what you are going through is a hellish kind of hazing," claimed Oxenberg.

"If she can just hang in there, someone else will come along who can take the heat. Nobody gets a pass."

The 59-year-old, who is a biographer, declares the Duchess artlessly needs to delay our her hazing by the aristocratic ancestors — because it will eventually move to addition else.

“They thought it was all very funny — Kate Middle Class and Sarah Ferguson and Koo Stark,” Oxenberg said. “They meant no disrespect; after all, she is the future queen of England.”

Sarah Ferguson is ex-wife of the Duke of York, while Koo Stark allegedly had affair with Andrew.

American actress and photographer Stark dated Prince Andrew for 18 months in the early 1980s before his mother put an end to the relationship.

“It was a very flimsy reason,” Oxenberg told The Post. “There’s a good example of how you can suffer as a royal for no good reason.”

“They were both really in love,” she added of Andrew and Stark. “They were soul mates, and he was prevented from marrying his soul mate. Had he married her, things would be different today.”

