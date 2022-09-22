 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince George, Princess Charlotte using new titles at school after Queen's death

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 22, 2022

file footage

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte have reportedly started using their new last names after their dad got a new title following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

According to Fox News, the three young royals inherited new last names after their titles were changed after the Queen’s death; they were earlier known as the Cambridges, owing to their parents’ titles of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Both Prince George and Princess Charlotte were addressed by their new last name at the Order of Service at the Queen’s funeral service in Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022; they are now known as Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales.

Their names are also expected to change at their new school, Lambrook, near their new home Adelaide Cottage.

This shake up comes after the new British monarch, King Charles III, announced in his first address as King on September 9, 2022 that his son Prince William would now be known as the Prince of Wales, making Kate the first Princess of Wales since William’s late mother, Princess Diana.

Following Charles’ ascension, Prince William is now the first in line to the, with his kids coming second, third, and fourth in line. 

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth ‘adored’ Prince Harry ‘till the end’, wanting to mend rift

Queen Elizabeth ‘adored’ Prince Harry ‘till the end’, wanting to mend rift
Queen Elizabeth’s cousin passes away days after monarch in royal tragedy

Queen Elizabeth’s cousin passes away days after monarch in royal tragedy
Tom Hardy knocks down martial arts fighters to win gold medal

Tom Hardy knocks down martial arts fighters to win gold medal

Netflix's 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story': Netizens react to new crime drama

Netflix's 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story': Netizens react to new crime drama
Kim Kardashian teams up with James Corden for hilarious ‘House of the Dragon’ sketch

Kim Kardashian teams up with James Corden for hilarious ‘House of the Dragon’ sketch
Camille Vasquez bashed over remarks on Amber Heard’s testimony in new documentary

Camille Vasquez bashed over remarks on Amber Heard’s testimony in new documentary

Camille Vasquez tries to understand Johnny Depp’s ‘drunk’ behaviour in new doc

Camille Vasquez tries to understand Johnny Depp’s ‘drunk’ behaviour in new doc
King Charles III's cousin defends Meghan, alleges royal family of hazing newcomers

King Charles III's cousin defends Meghan, alleges royal family of hazing newcomers
Prince Harry warned to ‘pull the plug’ on memoir after Queen’s death?

Prince Harry warned to ‘pull the plug’ on memoir after Queen’s death?
'Ridiculous!' Charles, Camilla bemused with Harry's suggestion to use mediator

'Ridiculous!' Charles, Camilla bemused with Harry's suggestion to use mediator
Prince Andrew fearful of King Charles’ reign?

Prince Andrew fearful of King Charles’ reign?
Prince Andrew wanted King Charles overthrown?

Prince Andrew wanted King Charles overthrown?

Latest

view all