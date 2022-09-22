Prince George, Princess Charlotte using new titles at school after Queen's death

file footage

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte have reportedly started using their new last names after their dad got a new title following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.



According to Fox News, the three young royals inherited new last names after their titles were changed after the Queen’s death; they were earlier known as the Cambridges, owing to their parents’ titles of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Both Prince George and Princess Charlotte were addressed by their new last name at the Order of Service at the Queen’s funeral service in Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022; they are now known as Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales.

Their names are also expected to change at their new school, Lambrook, near their new home Adelaide Cottage.

This shake up comes after the new British monarch, King Charles III, announced in his first address as King on September 9, 2022 that his son Prince William would now be known as the Prince of Wales, making Kate the first Princess of Wales since William’s late mother, Princess Diana.

Following Charles’ ascension, Prince William is now the first in line to the, with his kids coming second, third, and fourth in line.