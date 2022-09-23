 
Johnny Depp warns people of imposters pretending to be him

Johnny Depp's team on Thursday released a statement on the actor's behalf warning people of the imposters pretending to be him or those on his team offering meetings and promoting time with him often for payment 

The statement said, "Some of these attempts appear to be quite convincing, for example by digitally mimicking his voice and using other forms of communication that appear to be authentic."

It said, "It is not Johnny it anyone from his team.These people are criminals trying to make money off of vulnerable, kind people."

Read the full statement below which Johnny Depp also shared on his social media accounts.

