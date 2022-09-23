 
entertainment
Friday Sep 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Adam Levine yoga teacher beaten up by boyfriend over singer's flirty texts

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 23, 2022

Adam Levine yoga teacher beaten up by boyfriend over singers flirty texts
Adam Levine yoga teacher beaten up by boyfriend over singer's flirty texts

Adam Levine is facing another attack from his former yoga teacher.

Allana Zabel, who was the singer's instructor from 2007 t0 2010, says she received a series of unwelcomed texts from the father-of-two.

Zabel added that she suffered domestic violence at the hands of her boyfriend after he found out about Levine's texts.

"This isn't about a love affair or a salacious text, it's about being a decent human being," Zabel says. "Friends don't treat each other like used trash, and that's how he treated me."

Alanna Zabel turned to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday in a bid to 'let it all out' and 'expose' the singer.

Zabel revealed that Adam told his friends she had the “best ass in town and it was cute."

“One day he texted me saying, ‘I want to spend the day with you naked,'” she further claimed. Adam was Zabel's client from 2007 to 2010.

“When you look at the Cause and Effect that came from Adam’s one text, either flirtatious or mis-sent, we can see how cautious and mindful we should be with our actions, and how they affect others,” she wrote.

This comes after Adam himself released a statement addressing cheating allegations. He revealed that “did not have an affair” but “crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle will 'capitalise' on Queen death with 'egregious' Spotify diss

Meghan Markle will 'capitalise' on Queen death with 'egregious' Spotify diss
Khloé Kardashian fell for Tristan Thompson demands for baby no 2: 'Sociopath'

Khloé Kardashian fell for Tristan Thompson demands for baby no 2: 'Sociopath'
Camilla Morrone 'was on break' with Leonardo, Gigi Hadid 'hooked up': 'Betrayed'

Camilla Morrone 'was on break' with Leonardo, Gigi Hadid 'hooked up': 'Betrayed'
Khloe Kardashian follows tradition with son, says name starts with T

Khloe Kardashian follows tradition with son, says name starts with T
Prince William and Kate Middleton's first activity on YouTube in three months

Prince William and Kate Middleton's first activity on YouTube in three months

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio still not ready to reveal their 'romance'

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio still not ready to reveal their 'romance'
Shakira breaks silence on Spanish tax accusations

Shakira breaks silence on Spanish tax accusations

'House of The Dragon': Olivia Cooke to play Queen Alicent Hightower for sixth episode

'House of The Dragon': Olivia Cooke to play Queen Alicent Hightower for sixth episode

Johnny Depp warns people of imposters pretending to be him

Johnny Depp warns people of imposters pretending to be him

Prince Harry, Meghan's exit from royal family was a 'relief' to William and Kate

Prince Harry, Meghan's exit from royal family was a 'relief' to William and Kate
Prince William talks about rainbows that appeared at Queen Elizabeth's death

Prince William talks about rainbows that appeared at Queen Elizabeth's death

Fans react to Kate Middleton and Prince William's new happy pictures

Fans react to Kate Middleton and Prince William's new happy pictures

Latest

view all