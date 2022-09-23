Adam Levine yoga teacher beaten up by boyfriend over singer's flirty texts

Adam Levine is facing another attack from his former yoga teacher.

Allana Zabel, who was the singer's instructor from 2007 t0 2010, says she received a series of unwelcomed texts from the father-of-two.

Zabel added that she suffered domestic violence at the hands of her boyfriend after he found out about Levine's texts.



"This isn't about a love affair or a salacious text, it's about being a decent human being," Zabel says. "Friends don't treat each other like used trash, and that's how he treated me."



Alanna Zabel turned to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday in a bid to 'let it all out' and 'expose' the singer.

Zabel revealed that Adam told his friends she had the “best ass in town and it was cute."



“One day he texted me saying, ‘I want to spend the day with you naked,'” she further claimed. Adam was Zabel's client from 2007 to 2010.

“When you look at the Cause and Effect that came from Adam’s one text, either flirtatious or mis-sent, we can see how cautious and mindful we should be with our actions, and how they affect others,” she wrote.

This comes after Adam himself released a statement addressing cheating allegations. He revealed that “did not have an affair” but “crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”