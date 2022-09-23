Pakistani wrestler stripped off CWG bronze after positive drug test

Pakistan wrestler Ali Asad, who claimed a bronze medal for the country in the 57kg category in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, was stripped off his medal after his drug tests came back positive.

Ali had outshined Suraj Singh from New Zealand in 55 seconds in the wrestling event at CWG in Birmingham in August, adding another medal to Pakistan's bucket which already had two silvers and two bronze.



However, it came to light that the wrestler used banned performance-enhancing drugs.

The athlete had undergone a test for detection of banned performance-enhancing drugs before leaving Pakistan for the CWG, which returned positive, it emerged Thursday.



Though he was part of a group of nine medal-winners who received their cash incentive during a ceremony held at PM House recently, his amount has been withheld by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

This was the case with the drug test taken during the CWG. However, Ali requested a B sample test but it also came back positive.

“I have never deliberately used any performance-enhancing drugs. I am surprised at how I have been declared positive. I would prefer going for the B samples tests,” The News had quoted Ali Asad as saying when asked about his initial test results.

Ali will now be given a chance to defend himself by appearing before an inquiry committee but is in danger of being banned for four years for the violation.