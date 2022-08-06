Commonwealth Games: Zaman Anwar wins Silver in Freestyle 125 kg event

Pakistani wrestler Zaman Anwar. Photo: Twitter

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan got its second Silver medal - this time around from the wrestling arena of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.

Wrestler Zaman Anwar won the Silver after losing the Men's Freestyle 125 kg final to Canada's Amarveer Dhesi on Friday. The two wrestlers had an intense fight that ended with a victory for Amarveer by 2-9.

Zaman had a semifinal clash with England's Mandhir Kooner.

With Zaman Anwar's medal, Pakistan's total tally of medals in the ongoing games mounted to five. The country has bagged one gold, two silver and two bronze medals so far.



Earlier, it was Inam Butt who won a Silver medal in Men's Freestyle 86 Kg wrestling event. Inayat Ullah bagged a Bronze medal after defeating Scotland's Ross Connelly in Men's Free Style 65 kg Wrestling event.

Noah Dastagir Butt won a gold medal for the country in weightlifting. Shah Hussain Shah won a bronze medal in Judo after defeating South African Thomas-Laszlo Breytenbach in Men's 90 Kg event.