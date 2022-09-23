BLACKPINK 'BORN PINK' carves its name in history with record-smashing achievement

BLACKPINK 'BORN PINK' carve their name in history with record -smashing achievement

K-pop band BLACKPINK sets new sales record with their album BORN PINK.



On 23 September, Soompi reported that BLACKPINK second studio album BORN PINK sales surpassed over two million copies in the first week of its release.

BORN PINK sold an outstanding total of 2,141,281 copies, according to Hanteo Chart, and BLACKPINK becomes the first female group to have sold over more than two million copies in Hanteo history.

Recently, BORN PINK achieved the one million sales record on its first day of release.

Previously, Aespa's Girls held the circle chart record for the highest first-week sales by a female artist with 1,426,687 copies.

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group that consists of four members Lisa, Rose, Jennie and Jisoo. BLACKPINK debuted under YG Entertainment in 2006 with single album Square On.