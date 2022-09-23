 
entertainment
Friday Sep 23 2022
By
Web Desk

BLACKPINK 'BORN PINK' carves its name in history with record-smashing achievement

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 23, 2022

BLACKPINK BORN PINK carve their name in history with record -smashing achievement
BLACKPINK 'BORN PINK' carve their name in history with record -smashing achievement

K-pop band BLACKPINK sets new sales record with their album BORN PINK.

On 23 September, Soompi reported that BLACKPINK second studio album BORN PINK sales surpassed over two million copies in the first week of its release.

BORN PINK sold an outstanding total of 2,141,281 copies, according to Hanteo Chart, and BLACKPINK becomes the first female group to have sold over more than two million copies in Hanteo history.

Recently, BORN PINK achieved the one million sales record on its first day of release.

Previously, Aespa's Girls  held the circle chart record for the highest first-week sales by a female artist with 1,426,687 copies.

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group that consists of four members Lisa, Rose, Jennie and Jisoo. BLACKPINK debuted under YG Entertainment in 2006 with single album Square On.

More From Entertainment:

‘The Crown:’ Elizabeth Debicki recreates Diana’s 1997 holiday trip with Prince William

‘The Crown:’ Elizabeth Debicki recreates Diana’s 1997 holiday trip with Prince William
Khloe Kardashian sparks controversy with pics in hospital bed with newborn son

Khloe Kardashian sparks controversy with pics in hospital bed with newborn son
King Charles’ goddaughter India Hicks says it was a ‘privilege’ to attend Queen’s funeral

King Charles’ goddaughter India Hicks says it was a ‘privilege’ to attend Queen’s funeral
Kate Middleton to get ‘lion’s share’ of Queen’s jewellery collection

Kate Middleton to get ‘lion’s share’ of Queen’s jewellery collection
Prince Harry ‘chose’ Meghan Markle over Queen Elizabeth in final moments?

Prince Harry ‘chose’ Meghan Markle over Queen Elizabeth in final moments?
Shakira ‘protecting’ kids from paparazzi amid Gerard Pique split: ‘Total circus’

Shakira ‘protecting’ kids from paparazzi amid Gerard Pique split: ‘Total circus’
Harry denied dinner with Charles, William over 'big snub' to Meghan at Balmoral

Harry denied dinner with Charles, William over 'big snub' to Meghan at Balmoral
Meghan Markle’s ‘understated’ appearance at Queen’s funeral

Meghan Markle’s ‘understated’ appearance at Queen’s funeral
Queen’s unseen photo gives a rare look at Her Majesty’s ‘scribbled’ handwriting

Queen’s unseen photo gives a rare look at Her Majesty’s ‘scribbled’ handwriting
Johnny Depp acts on Elon Musk advice ‘move on’

Johnny Depp acts on Elon Musk advice ‘move on’
King Charles 'love child' eyes 'forcibly' changed to brown to hide 'true identity'

King Charles 'love child' eyes 'forcibly' changed to brown to hide 'true identity'

Latest

view all