Queen Elizabeth’s official cause of death to be leaked: report

The cause of death for the late Queen Elizabeth has been kept under wraps for the entirety of the national mourning period but it appears will soon be brought to light, according to the National Records of Scotland (NRS).

This comes just a week after the NRS refused to offer any comments regarding the cause of death.

For those unversed, even though the national mourning period ended on Tuesday, this week, the royal mourning will last well into next week, till 8 a.m.

Insight into the monarch’s cause of death is said to be revealed once Scotland wraps up matters in accordance with the Registration of Births, Deaths and Marriages (Scotland) Act of 1965.

It states, “the death of every person dying in Scotland” needs to be registered. This includes an official death certificate that is to be submitted to the registrar, within seven days of the death.

This would not have been the case if the Queen would have died in England, which holds no such mandate or requirement, given that the Registration Act of 1836 does not hold weight in matters concerning the monarchy.

Conversely, Scotland requires all doctors to send detailed reports of any deaths which are deemed to be “sudden, suspicious, accidental or unexplained,” to the Crown office.

The Scottish Daily Express, on the other hand, noted that the Crown Office in Edindburgh claimed her death was not referred to because “it was not a death that required to be.”