Friday Sep 23 2022
Netflix movie 'BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths': release date and more

Friday Sep 23, 2022

Netflix upcoming movie 'BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths'

Netflix released the trailer for the nostalgic comedy and slice-of-life movie, BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths on September 22.

The movie will open theatrically in Mexico on October 27 and in  U.S., Spain, and Argentina on November 4.

However, it will be available to stream on Netflix on December 16.


Synopsis:

The movie focuses on the themes of existentialism, nativism, familial bonds, and history. All of these themes centre around the life of Silverio, a celebrated Mexican journalist and film-maker, living in Los Angeles.

After being nominated as the recipient of a prestigious international award, Silverio goes back to Mexico, his native roots, where he grapples with the questions of his identity, morality and faces dark memories and fears.


Cast:

  • Daniel Giménez Cacho 
  • Griselda Siciliani
  •  Ximena Lamadrid 
  •  Iker Solano


Director:

The movie is helmed by five-time Academy Award winner Alejandro G. Iñárritu. Iñárritu also serves as the producer along with Stacy Perskie Kaniss, whereas Mary Parent and Karla Luna Cantú executive produce.


Watch the trailer below:




