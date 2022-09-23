Shakira reveals how she manages to co-parent with ex Gerard Pique

File Footage

Shakira talked about her co-parenting relationship with ex-partner Gerard Pique following their "painful" breakup.



The Waka Waka singer told Elle how she and the Barcelona player have put aside their feelings as ex-partners while trying to figure out the future of their boys, Sasha and Milan.

"Regardless of how things ended or how Gerard and I feel about each other as ex-partners, he is the father of my children,” the singer told the outlet.

“We have a job to do for these two incredible boys, and I have faith that we will figure out what is best for their future, their own dreams in life, and what is a fair solution for everyone involved.

"And I hope and would appreciate if we were given the space to do that privately,” the Columbian singer added.

Shakira went on to reveal how she manages to focus on her kids while dealing with the "painful" break up from partner of 12 years.

"For those women like me who believe in values like family who had the dream, the big dream of having a family forever, to see that dream broken or shredded into pieces is probably one of the most painful things that you can ever go through," she noted.

At one point during the interview, she talked about sacrificing her career for the sports star saying that she has no regrets for putting career in “second gear.”

"I mean, one of the two of us had to make a sacrifice, right?" she said before adding, "And I did it. I put my career in second gear and I came to Spain, to support him so he could play football and win titles. And it was a sacrifice of love."

"Thanks to that, my kids were able to have a present mom, and I have this amazing bond with them that is unbreakable and that sustains us. You know, that is it. That's all I can say,” she added.