Netflix final season 5 'Virgin River': Everything to know so far

Virgin River is an American romantic drama television series, produced by Reel World Management, and filmed in British Columbia, Canada.

This is based on the Virgin River novels by Robyn Carr, the first season premiered on Netflix on December 6, 2019, and Virgin River season 4 dropped on Netflix on July 22, 2022.

Final season 5 of the show is currently filming in British Columbia, Canada and is coming soon to Netflix in 2023, the dates are not confirmed by reputable sources.

For those unaware, the series was given a two-season renewal order following season 3.

According to Netflix’s top 10 hourly figures, the show has picked up 333.92 million hours watched globally during its release time.





CAST:

Alexandra Breckenridge (Mel Monroe)

Martin Henderson (Jack Sheridan)

Annette O’Toole (Hope McCrea)

Tim Matheson (Dr. Vernon Mullins)

Benjamin Hollingsworth (Dan Brady)

Zibby Allen (Brie Sheridan)

Gwynyth Walsh (Jo Ellen)

Colin Lawrence John (‘Preacher’ Middleton)

Sarah Dugdale (Lizzie)

Jenny Cooper (Joey Barnes)

Nicola Cavendish (Connie)

Chase Petriw (Christopher)

Kai Bradbury (Denny Cutler)

Mark Ghanime (Dr. Cameron Hayek)

Marco Grazzini (Mike Valenzuela)

Teryl Rothery (Muriel)

Steve Bacic (Vince)

Christina Jastrzembska (Lydie)

Trevor Lerner (Bert Gordon)

Lucia Walters (Julia)

Keith MacKechnie (Nick)

Emma Oliver (Young Mel)





According to Goodhouse keeping earlier in the year, Virgin River season, 5 was delayed to March 2022.

The actor of Virgin River took to Instagram picture and captioned as " Jack’s back!" he wrote on July 19 from his trailer. "Day 1 of shooting #virginriver Season 5 - feels good to slip back into jacks boots. Hope y’all enjoy season 4 tomorrow!!!"

As for the final season 5's release date, it could be released as early as July of 2023, and folks can not for season 5.

