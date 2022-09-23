 
Showbiz
Friday Sep 23 2022
By
Web Desk

'Brahmastra': much-awaited song 'Rasiya' to release on September 24

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 23, 2022

Brahmastra stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles
'Brahmastra' stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles

Brahmastra fans are in for a treat as the much-anticipated song of the film Rasiya is coming out tomorrow (September 24 ), fans have been eagerly waiting for this song.

Before the release of Brahmastra, Diector Ayan Mukerji announced that all the songs of the film will be released by Dussehra. Earlier, songs; Deva Deva and Keyseria were dropped from the album, both the songs received tremendous appreciation from the audience.

Ayan revealed the release date of the song Rasiya via Instagram. He wrote: "RASIYA...Releasing Tomorrow. Rasiya was composed by Pritam Dada as the Love Theme for Shiva and Isha in Brahmastra! If you've watched the movie (which I hope everyone has), then you've already heard the main melody of Rasiya-which has been used in different forms through the movie."

Director Brahmastra also apologized to the fans for waiting keenly for the track. To make up for the wait, he revealed that they have created multiple versions of Rasiya.

Ayan also revealed their plan to release the entire album. He told that they were focusing on finishing the movie first that is why they could not release the album. Now, the entire Brahmastra music album will be released on October 5.

The film released at the box office on September 9th. It features actors: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, reports PinkVilla

More From Showbiz:

Kajol pens down a beautiful note on mother Tanuja Samarth's birthday

Kajol pens down a beautiful note on mother Tanuja Samarth's birthday
Salman Khan's show 'Bigg Boss 16' to premiere on October 1: New promo releases

Salman Khan's show 'Bigg Boss 16' to premiere on October 1: New promo releases
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan gets engaged to beau Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan gets engaged to beau Nupur Shikhare
Madhuri Dixit's 'Maja Ma' to be a family entertainer mixed with emotions: See trailer

Madhuri Dixit's 'Maja Ma' to be a family entertainer mixed with emotions: See trailer
Amitabh Bachchan reveals how he uplifts granddaughter Aradhaya's mood

Amitabh Bachchan reveals how he uplifts granddaughter Aradhaya's mood
Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi's 'Double XL': Teaser out now

Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi's 'Double XL': Teaser out now
Hrithik Roshan on Mahira Khan's look in 'The Legend of Maula Jatt': 'Love it'

Hrithik Roshan on Mahira Khan's look in 'The Legend of Maula Jatt': 'Love it'
Deepika Padukone begins dubbing for upcoming film 'Pathan'

Deepika Padukone begins dubbing for upcoming film 'Pathan'
Neha Dhupia on raising her kids: 'I don't think happiness lies in your report card, or the grades'

Neha Dhupia on raising her kids: 'I don't think happiness lies in your report card, or the grades'
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to have an eco-friendly wedding

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to have an eco-friendly wedding
Alizey Sultan told to respond to Feroze Khan’s plea for children’s custody

Alizey Sultan told to respond to Feroze Khan’s plea for children’s custody
Sara Ali Khan shares a sweet birthday post for Kareena Kapoor Khan

Sara Ali Khan shares a sweet birthday post for Kareena Kapoor Khan

Latest

view all