'Mismatched' nears the end as Netflix drops teaser for final season

Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf briefs their whole story in 'captivating' season 4 teaser

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 04, 2026

Netflix has officially teased the fourth and final season of the most-loved romantic comedy show, Mismatched.

Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf are all set to reunite once again as Dimple and Rishi for season 4, further taking fans towards the end of their story.

The streaming giant released an adorable trailer featuring the two lead stars briefing their entire story, which started with a coffee splash.

“From the most unromantic first meeting to the first time we felt something”, said Koli, while Saraf added, “It felt like it wasn’t just our love story, but it was yours too.”

“From Hello future wife to goodbye future wife, you laughed with us, celebrated with us cried with us and we would love it if you would stay for a little bit longer as the story isn’t over yet”, the duo added.

Netflix mentioned in the caption of the teaser, “Here from the beginning, the middle and right till the end. You, me and our story are matched for life. Watch Mismatched: season 4, starring Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf, coming soon.”

Fans have mixed emotions as they are both teary-eyed and excited for the final season. They also think that the teaser was really intriguing and captivating.

“How beautifully is this shot”, wrote one fan. Meanwhile, another wrote, “Best best surprise ever. And this is so well directed.”

Mismatched: Season 4 will also bring back Taaruk Raina, Ahsaas Channa, Muskkan Jaferi, Abhinav Sharma and Rannvijay Singha.

