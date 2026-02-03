 
'Dhurandhar' makers drop teaser and title for second sequel

February 03, 2026

Dhurandhar, the most-hyped film of Bollywood, has been renewed for another sequel.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film featured Ranveer Singh in the lead role along with Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna.

Earlier today, the makers Jio Studios dropped a teaser announcing the title of the second entry. The teaser showed Singh reprising his role as Hamza Ali.

The new film has been named as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which has already been receiving criticism online.

Many social media users have highlighted that the teaser is a reused footage from the end of the first film. It is not something new that the makers have released.

The Hindi-language action thriller is set to release on March 19, 2026.

Dhurandhar has been the most controversial film of 2025 as it sparked debate among Pakistanis on social media, calling it a movie containing a “propaganda driven narrative.”

The movie basically revolves around Karachi’s Lyari gang war and features an Indian spy, played by Ranveer, as the central character.

It also features all the prominent names from Lyari including Rehman Dakait, Major Iqbal and SP Chaudhary Aslam played by Akshay, Arjun and Sanjay respectively. 

