Friday Sep 23 2022
Meghan Markle blasted for being ‘completely arrogant’

Friday Sep 23, 2022

Meghan Markle is currently being ‘dragged’ for her alleged immaturity and ‘arrogance’.

Royal commentator Daisy Cousens issued these allegations in her interview with Sky News’ Chris Smith.

The commentator began by saying, “I think Meghan Markle is so obsessed with being on what’s trendy that no matter how Camilla tried to help her, she’d have no interest because Camilla is not one of the trendy Royals.”

“She’s not the late Queen, she’s not William or Catherine or one of the popular ones – she was known as the most hated woman in England for a long time there.”

Ms Cousens even went on to allege how Meghan ‘should have listened’ to the Queen Consort Camilla.

“Completely arrogant and immature and that’s just what she is,” she branded the Duchess shortly thereafter.

“She seems to care about no one but herself and she seems to have isolated Prince Harry from his family in a very toxic way and I predict it is only going to end in tears.”

