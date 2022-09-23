Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: PCB acquires services of two England coaches for domestic teams

Paul Nixon (L) and Paul Frank. — Twitter

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has acquired the services of two England coaches for domestic teams ahead of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Sources in the PCB have confirmed that Paul Franks will coach Central Punjab, while Paul Nixon will be the head coach for Sindh’s side for the upcoming tournament.

The 2022 edition of the trophy will commence on September 27 in various centres of the country.

Paul Franks, who played one ODI for England in 2,000, is currently the assistant coach at Nottinghamshire county. He will be joined by another Nottinghamshire coach Bilal Shafayat – who will be joining the Central Punjab side as fielding coach.

Abdul Razzaq, the current coach of Central Punjab, will also work as a coach along with Paul Franks.

Another former England cricketer Paul Nixon will join Sindh’s side for the tournament. Nixon has played 19 ODIs and 1 T20 for England and has an experience of 355 first-class matches.

Nixon is also the head coach at the Leicestershire County Cricket Club.

The existing coaching staff of the team will also work with him in the setup.

PCB sources have confirmed that the board is also in the process to appoint at least four more foreign coaches at various coaching positions in support staff with different teams.