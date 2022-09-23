 
entertainment
Friday Sep 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian turns heads as she channels her inner Marilyn Monroe with another chic dress

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 23, 2022

Kim Kardashian looked drop-dead gorgeous as she channeled Marilyn Monroe again months after wearing the icon's dress at the Met Gala.

The 41-year-old reality star looked effortlessly chic in a bold white Dolce & Gabbana mini dress and had her dyed-blonde locks perfectly blow-dried as she stepped out during Milan Fashion Week on Friday.

To further enhance her look, Kim added inches to her height with matching white peep-toe heels and had a long matching coat slung over her shoulders.

Kim accessorised her look with silver cross necklaces and opted for a typically glamorous makeup look complete with a light pink lip.

It comes just a day after she channeled Marilyn again for a Dolce & Gabbana advert as Ana de Armas is set to play her in a soon-to-be-released biopic.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

The campaign comes at an interesting time as Ana de Armas stars as Marilyn Monroe in the biopic Blonde which will expand to more theaters on September 23, before premiering on Netflix on September 28.

Back in June, Kim was at the center of controversy as a Marilyn Monroe devotee accused her of damaging the iconic nude gown the actress wore to sing 'Happy Birthday' to then-President John F. Kennedy in 1962 when she modeled it at the Met Gala the previous month. 

More From Entertainment:

'Camilla is who I want!' King Charles fight with Diana from 'The Crown' goes viral

'Camilla is who I want!' King Charles fight with Diana from 'The Crown' goes viral
Jennifer Garner cuts stylish figure in a skirt during lunch date with family

Jennifer Garner cuts stylish figure in a skirt during lunch date with family
King Charles 'deeply worried' Princess Diana fiasco in The Crown is 'terrbile' for PR

King Charles 'deeply worried' Princess Diana fiasco in The Crown is 'terrbile' for PR
King Charles reign could solely be destroyed if Meghan 'throws bombs from California'

King Charles reign could solely be destroyed if Meghan 'throws bombs from California'
Prince Harry 'acting up' with King Charles without 'buffer' granny Queen: Insider

Prince Harry 'acting up' with King Charles without 'buffer' granny Queen: Insider
Kanye West says he ‘loves war’ amid feud with Adidas

Kanye West says he ‘loves war’ amid feud with Adidas
Innovation Festival: Jennifer Garner pulls off business chic in black trousers and matching turtleneck

Innovation Festival: Jennifer Garner pulls off business chic in black trousers and matching turtleneck

King Charles’ coronation will ‘highlight’ the line of succession to the throne, royal author

King Charles’ coronation will ‘highlight’ the line of succession to the throne, royal author
How Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle ‘broke the ice’ for Queen’s funeral

How Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle ‘broke the ice’ for Queen’s funeral
Kanye West reveals he had to ‘fight’ Kim Kardashian over co-parenting: ‘I’ve a voice’

Kanye West reveals he had to ‘fight’ Kim Kardashian over co-parenting: ‘I’ve a voice’
Kanye West apologizes to ex-wife Kim Kardashian?

Kanye West apologizes to ex-wife Kim Kardashian?
Victoria Beckham reached out to Nicola Peltz to ‘make peace’: Insider

Victoria Beckham reached out to Nicola Peltz to ‘make peace’: Insider

Latest

view all