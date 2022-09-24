 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry feared turning into old Andrew after Prince George 18 birthday

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 24, 2022

Prince Harry was afraid nephew Prince George will shorten his shelf life once he turns 18.

George, second in line to the throne and son of Prince William, ranks higher in the succession line than his uncle. Worrying about this, Harry always feared of his status in the family

A source close to the Duke of Sussex revealed: "He had this thing that he had a shelf life. He was fixated [on] this. He would compare himself with his uncle [Prince Andrew]. He would say, 'I have this time to make this impact. Because I can'."

The source told The Times after Prince George turned 18 Harry believed: "'Then I will be the also-ran'. He was genuinely thinking of it as, 'I have this platform now, for a limited amount of time. I want to move forward, move forward'."

Prince Harry feared turning into old Andrew after Prince George 18 birthday

Harry's staff assured often told him he was not like Andrew: "You can still have an impact in your forties, fifties, even longer. So long as you set the right foundations now."

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp new flame has surprising connection to Meghan Markle

Johnny Depp new flame has surprising connection to Meghan Markle
Victoria Beckham set to debut at Paris Fashion Week

Victoria Beckham set to debut at Paris Fashion Week
Art world 'not pleased' by Robert Pattinson's art curatorial debut

Art world 'not pleased' by Robert Pattinson's art curatorial debut
King Charles to give new titles to Meghan, Harry’s kids on THIS condition

King Charles to give new titles to Meghan, Harry’s kids on THIS condition
Piers Morgan urges King Charles for lavish coronation: 'Downsizing is pointless'

Piers Morgan urges King Charles for lavish coronation: 'Downsizing is pointless'
Prince Harry's healing forcing Lilibet, Archie away from royal links

Prince Harry's healing forcing Lilibet, Archie away from royal links
Why Taylor Swift will not headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show? Details inside

Why Taylor Swift will not headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show? Details inside

Netflix's upcoming 'Hellbound' season 2 gets confirmed: report

Netflix's upcoming 'Hellbound' season 2 gets confirmed: report
King Charles III’s step-children getting royal titles?

King Charles III’s step-children getting royal titles?
Khloe Kardashian ex Lamar Odom says it’s ‘hard’ for him to watch her ‘sad’

Khloe Kardashian ex Lamar Odom says it’s ‘hard’ for him to watch her ‘sad’
Johnny Depp girlfriend Joelle Rich acts for her clients in times of crisis

Johnny Depp girlfriend Joelle Rich acts for her clients in times of crisis
Netflix Queen Charlotte: First look at Bridgerton spin-off revealed

Netflix Queen Charlotte: First look at Bridgerton spin-off revealed

Latest

view all