Sylvester Stallone, wife Jennifer Flavin call off divorce: ‘They’re extremely happy’

Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin have reconciled one month after the former model filed for divorce.

A representative of Rocky actor told Page Six that the couple is “extremely happy” after sorting out their issues and getting back together.

"They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences,” the spokesperson told the outlet.

“They are both extremely happy," the statement added.

The news comes few days after a court filing from Palm Beach County, Florida, unveiled that the duo agreed, "that is in the best interests of each of them individually, and more importantly collectively as a family, to resolve all issues attendant to the dissolution of their marriage in a dignified, amicable and private manner out-of-court."

Flavin filed for divorce in August alleging that Stallone "engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate."

Stallone, who married Flavin in 1997 and share three daughters, Scarlet, Sistine and Sophine with her, denied the allegations.



