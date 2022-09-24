 
Saturday Sep 24 2022
Harry and William still ‘far off’ from ‘meaningful reconciliation’

Saturday Sep 24, 2022

Prince Harry and Prince William’s brief reunion after Queen’s death was only “temporary”, claimed a royal expert.

The brothers came together for a Windsor walkabout about the Queen breathed her last at Balmoral on September 8.

However, royal author Kate Nicholl claimed that they only had a “quick word” despite people "hoping" that Britain’s longest-monarch’s death that the princes would be closer.

During her conversation with Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat, Kate said: “I wondered if there might be something to suggest that the reconciliation that everyone was hoping for might be taking place.

"I was told by someone very much in the know that that wasn’t the case.

"There wasn’t a private dinner or anything going on,” the expert said.

"The only meeting we know of was when William was returning from the school run and happened to pass Harry and Meghan in [Windsor] Home Park and had a quick word.

"That suggests we’re very far off from a long-term and meaningful reconciliation between these two men."

