Saturday Sep 24 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 24, 2022

Why Harry refused to meet William amid crisis with royal family in 2019? Deets inside

Prince William and Prince Harry were reportedly making efforts to heal their family rift amid Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

While Queen’s funeral brought them together again, a royal author has claimed that Harry refused to meet with William to discuss the Sussexes’ poor relationship with the other royals months before Megxit.

Royal author Valentine Low has made the claim in his new book titled, Courtiers: The Hidden Power behind the Crown, and said that the Duke of Sussex declined the offer because he was ‘concerned’ that the attempt at bridge building would be leaked to the press.

He further revealed that the step was taken after the new Prince of Wales allegedly saw Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle’s comments, they made in the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which was on aired in October, 2019.

William then tried to arrange a meeting with Harry to address his issues with the royal family. However, Harry turned down his offer.

“The day after the documentary was broadcast, William whatsapped his brother to ask if he could come and see him. This put Harry and Meghan into a spin,” he wrote, reported The Times.

“At that point, Harry said don’t come. He was so concerned that William’s team would leak the visit to the press that he would rather they did not come than risk it getting into the papers,” says the book.

In the ITV documentary Meghan had said “thank you for asking” when she was approached about the problems she was going through, adding: “because not many people have asked if I am okay.”

Harry also said that he and his brother were “certainly on different paths at the moment”.

