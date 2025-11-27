Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence on David Harbour accusations

Millie Bobby Brown is directly addressing where things stand between her and David Harbour after a viral report earlier this month claimed she had accused her Stranger Things co-star of on-set bullying.

The two appeared together at the season five world premiere in Los Angeles on November 6, smiling on the red carpet despite the chatter.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter days later, Brown said their united front wasn’t new. “We’ve been doing that for the last 10 years,” she said. “I mean, we have always been united in that. We love this show with everything, and we value our friendship more than anything.”

The original claims came from a Daily Mail report alleging Brown, 21, filed a harassment and bullying complaint against Harbour, 50, before filming began.

The article referenced “pages of pages” of accusations without providing specifics and noted no sexual impropriety was alleged. It also claimed Netflix conducted a months-long internal investigation and that Brown was accompanied by a personal representative on set during season five. Netflix has not commented.

Brown told THR she was excited to reunite onscreen with Harbour in the new season. “It was so nice” and “really exciting” to “come back together,” she said, explaining that their dynamic reminded her of earlier seasons.

“It was quite nostalgic because it reminded me so much of season two and three… that dynamic definitely comes back into play once again.”

Creators Matt and Ross Duffer were asked about the allegations at the premiere. Ross said, “We’ve been doing this for 10 years with this cast, and at this point they’re family… nothing matters more than just having a set where everyone feels safe and happy.”

Executive producer Shawn Levy added, “You have to create a respectful workplace… We’re proud of the fact that we did so.”

Volume 1 of Stranger Things season five is now streaming, with Volume 2 arriving December 25 and the finale on December 31.