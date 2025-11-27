Kevin Spacey faces new assault claims

Kevin Spacey is set to face three new civil sexual assault claims in London next year.

According to BBC News, the allegations come from three men who say the actor assaulted them between 2000 and 2013, covering the period when Spacey served as artistic director of the Old Vic.

A judge has proposed October 12, 2026, as a provisional trial date, though it hasn’t been decided whether the cases will be heard together or separately.

Spacey has repeatedly rejected the accusations and has formally denied two of the three filed this week. He has not yet submitted a defense in the third case, the BBC reported.

One claimant alleges Spacey “deliberately assaulted” him a dozen times between 2000 and 2005. Another says he “suffered psychiatric damage and financial loss” after an alleged 2008 incident.

That man initially sued in 2022, but the case paused when Spacey faced criminal charges. The Hollywood actor was acquitted of nine sexual offense charges in a 2023 London trial.

The third claimant, Ruari Cannon, chose to go public. Featured in Channel 4’s Spacey Unmasked, Cannon said Spacey groped him at a press-night party in 2013, adding that the actor then shifted “like a ‘shark’” into “press mode.”

Spacey dismissed the allegation as “ridiculous and it never happened.”

After the documentary aired, Spacey posted on X: “Each time I have been given the time and a proper forum to defend myself, the allegations have failed under scrutiny and I have been exonerated.”

He has acknowledged “being too handsy,” while insisting he has never “groped” anyone.

Spacey also recently told The Telegraph he currently has “no home” due to “astronomical” legal costs, but suggested a comeback may be possible.

“We are in touch with some extremely powerful people who want to put me back to work,” he said, adding that renewed support from a major filmmaker could change everything. “If Martin Scorsese or Quentin Tarantino call… it will be over.”