Elizabeth Olsen can't imagine doing ‘romantic comedy' in the modern world

Elizabeth Olsen explains the reason behind doing 'Eternity'

Elizabeth Olsen, who is widely-known to play Scarlet Witch in MCU, has made a surprising confession.

She recently featured in a romantic comedy film called Eternity in which she played a 90-year-old woman inside a 30-year-old body.

In a rare statement, Olsen confessed that she doesn’t think she is suitable to star in a contemporary romantic film.

The Avengers star says that she doesn’t really know how to capture the pop culture. She admits being so "distant" from it.

Elizabeth said in a statement, "This might sound silly, but being 36 years old, I can’t really imagine myself doing a romantic comedy as someone in the modern world.”

“I don’t really feel like I know how to capture pop culture of this moment, because I’m so distant from it", she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Olsen then explained the reason why she did Eternity despite feeling unfit for romcoms.

She felt like it was an opportunity that she would never have again.

"But I felt like I could do this romantic comedy as a 90-year-old [in a 30-something woman’s body], and it felt like an opportunity that I wouldn’t have again. It’s something that feels unique to how I feel in some ways”, said the WandaVision star.

Directed by David Freyne, Eternity showcases the afterlife where souls get one week to decide where to spend eternity.

Joan (Olsen) is left with an impossible choice between the man she spent her life with and her first love who died young.