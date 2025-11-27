 
Geo News

James Cameron to conclude 'Avatar' franchise if third sequel fails

'Avatar: Fire and Ash' to release worldwide on December 19

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 27, 2025

Avatar: Fire and Ash to release worldwide on December 19
'Avatar: Fire and Ash' to release worldwide on December 19

James Cameron has made a bold statement about the future of Avatar franchise.

Avatar: Fire and Ash featuring Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver is coming out in theatres on December 19.

Even though, the director had plans to make further sequels from the franchise, but he has now put forward one important condition.

The 71-year-old filmmaker said that he will wrap up the film series if the third entry fails to impress viewers critically and commercially.

James added, “Sequelitis. People tend to dismiss sequels. Unless it's the third Lord of the Rings film and you want to see what happens to everybody, which in my mind this is.”

He believes that Fire and Ash can be a perfect ending to the series if it needed a conclusion.

The Titanic director said, “I've been in Avatar land for 20 years, actually 30 years because I wrote it in '95, but I wasn't working continuously on it for those first 10 years.”

He is open to hand over the series to someone else for fourth and fifth sequel.

James pledged that even if he won’t direct the upcoming sequels, he will be closely involved in the projects if they end up being made. 

More From Entertainment

Are Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz engaged?
Are Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz engaged?
Miss Universe owner hit by major blow after sinister truth revealed
Miss Universe owner hit by major blow after sinister truth revealed
Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston secretly binged THIS show
Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston secretly binged THIS show
Paul Mescal reveals how 'Hamnet' shaped perspective of his life
Paul Mescal reveals how 'Hamnet' shaped perspective of his life
Trisha Yearwood set to headline highly anticipated Holiday special
Trisha Yearwood set to headline highly anticipated Holiday special
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet's 'fairytale' romance wins family over
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet's 'fairytale' romance wins family over
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds 'taking break' from Justin Baldoni drama
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds 'taking break' from Justin Baldoni drama
Katy Perry Montecito estate trial takes final turn after $5M claim
Katy Perry Montecito estate trial takes final turn after $5M claim
'Titanic' director turned down 'Wicked' for one major reason
'Titanic' director turned down 'Wicked' for one major reason