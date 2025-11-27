James Cameron to conclude 'Avatar' franchise if third sequel fails

'Avatar: Fire and Ash' to release worldwide on December 19

James Cameron has made a bold statement about the future of Avatar franchise.

Avatar: Fire and Ash featuring Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver is coming out in theatres on December 19.

Even though, the director had plans to make further sequels from the franchise, but he has now put forward one important condition.

The 71-year-old filmmaker said that he will wrap up the film series if the third entry fails to impress viewers critically and commercially.

James added, “Sequelitis. People tend to dismiss sequels. Unless it's the third Lord of the Rings film and you want to see what happens to everybody, which in my mind this is.”

He believes that Fire and Ash can be a perfect ending to the series if it needed a conclusion.

The Titanic director said, “I've been in Avatar land for 20 years, actually 30 years because I wrote it in '95, but I wasn't working continuously on it for those first 10 years.”

He is open to hand over the series to someone else for fourth and fifth sequel.

James pledged that even if he won’t direct the upcoming sequels, he will be closely involved in the projects if they end up being made.