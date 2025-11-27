T-Pain hints at rift with 'brother' DJ Khaled with bombshell claim

T-Pain looks back at shocking fallout with pal DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled and T-Pain used to be close friends but the two musicians are not even enemies anymore, as they have totally cut ties.

The 41-year-old musician, whose real name is Faheem Rashad Najm, recalled his friendship fallout with the DJ as one of the difficult lessons that life taught him, in a new interview.

The Oblivion hitmaker shared that the biggest insight he has acquired in the 20 years he has been in the music industry is that “Nobody is your brother,” during his appearance at the Club Shay Shay podcast on Wednesday, November 26.

Although host Shannon Sharpe argued that he “hear[s] it all the time” with everyone call each other brothers, T-Pain maintained, "Nobody is your brother. Everybody's your brother while they can use you. That is the quickest and the most consistent thing that I've learned through this whole thing.”

The Can’t Believe It singer recalled the Wild Thoughts singer, 50, telling him “I'm your brother,” but he advised Sharpe, “Do not believe that s---.”

T-Pain went on to add that he would rather people come up to him and explain their business outright instead of claiming to form a brotherly relationship with him and promising they would stay together forever, only to never see him again.

However, the I’m Sprung singer clarified that he is not only slamming DJ Khaled, but he has learnt that it’s a common trait among people in the music industry, and the record producer just knew “how to move.”