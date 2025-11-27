 
Jeff Brazier shows strength with ice-cave shoot following marriage breakdown

Jeff Brazier embraces new beginnings amid marriage split

November 27, 2025

Jeff Brazier is seemingly trying to move on with his life following his split from his wife, Kate.

The TV presenter has now shared his stunning shirtless photos in an update on Wednesday.

Ever since he announced his separation from wife Kate, he has been receiving support from his celebrity friends.

Jeff put on a brave face as he appeared on Good Morning Britain and has now given a sneak peak into the behind-the scenes moments, throwing himself back into filming.

In the photos shared to Instagram, he took a dip in the Blue Lagoon before wrapping up warm to explore a cave.

Jeff captioned his post: 'Day 2 & 3 Iceland Shoot for Good Morning Britain &Lorraine.

'Locations: ice caves, Immersive volcano Exhibit, Northern Lights observation deck..@perlanmuseumiceland.'

He continued: 'Blue Lagoon Thermal Pool &Mineral Spa@bluelagoonis. The Lava Restaurant highly recommended.!

'A very good trip. Northern Lights. Ice Skating on an open lake. Blue Lagoon. Unbelievable food!'

In a statement on Instagram on Tuesday, Jeff Jeff, 46, revealed that their marriage broke down over the summer after they realised they could no longer make each other happy.

Alongside a throwback photo with Kate, Jeff reflected on the difficult year they had faced.

However, Jeff and Kate tied the knot on September 15, 2018.

