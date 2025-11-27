Jenny McCarthy shares update on horrible health scare

Jenny McCarthy reveals health troubles: teeth falling out, growth on eyeballs

Jenny McCarthy suffered from a horrible health condition causing her immense pain and discomfort.

She opened up about a frightening health ordeal that left her battling recurring infections, losing teeth, and even developing growth on her eyes.

The 53-year-old told in an interview with People that she underwent a dental implant procedure that spiraled into months of complications.

“I’ve had nine surgeries this year, on my mouth,” the Scary Movie alum shared. “I had one infection that turned into another and another, and then I had these growths show up on my eyeballs.”

McCarthy said her teeth and implants began falling out as doctors struggled to contain the infections.

“My teeth were falling out, implants falling out,” the Masked Singer judge elaborated.

“They finally had to dig into my jawbone and found I had a deep bone infection. I’ve been on antibiotics for a year, and have had to eat soft foods only. Every time we thought it had cleared up, it came back again. I’d be in massive pain with my jaw swelling up.”

Now that she has undergone a long treatment process, she is finally on the road to recovery and is ‘able to chew again’.