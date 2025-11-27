Millie Bobby Brown thanks the Duffer Brothers for 'taking a chance' on her

Millie Bobby Brown was just 9 years old when she auditioned for the role of Eleven

Millie Bobby Brown is beyond grateful to Stranger Things creators, the Duffer Brothers, for changing her life.

The beloved sci-fi horror series has finally returned to Netflix for its fifth and final chapter, which is set to release in three parts over the next few weeks. Marking the beginning of the end of what has been a lifelong journey for her on the show, the 21-year-old actress took to Instagram to pay tribute to the showcreators, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer.

Brown shared then-and-now pictures of her and the Duffers — one from the first season in 2016, and another from recent times.

“This show has given me so much, but most importantly, the most meaningful story to tell, el’s,” Brown began in the caption, referring to her character, Eleven — the show’s protagonist and Brown’s breakthrough role which she secured at the age of 9.

“Thank you to the duffers for taking a chance on everything you shouldn’t have wanted, a british girl, with a huge family, a lot of energy, a strong point of view, but a heart that would work tirelessly for the character you built,” Brown reflected.

“Enjoy volume 1 folds. See you on the right side up,” she ended the caption, adding a mysterious SOS emoji.

November 26 (Wednesday) marked the long-awaited return of the beloved sci-fi series after 3 long years. According to reports, the streaming giant crashed for three minutes as soon as Vol. 1 dropped, consisting of four episodes.

Vol. 2 (three episodes) will premiere on December 25, while Vol. 3, i.e., the final episode, will drop on New Year’s Eve (December 31). Additionally, the series finale will have a limited theatrical release on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.