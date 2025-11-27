 
Geo News

Sean Combs celebrates Thanksgiving dinner in jail: See details

Let’s take a look at menu as Sean Combs celebrates Thanksgiving behind bars

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 27, 2025

Sean Combs celebrates Thanksgiving behind bars
Sean Combs celebrates Thanksgiving behind bars

Sean Diddy Combs’ Thanksgiving this year will mark a departure from his elaborate parties and lavish celebrations he once hosted.

This year Combs will spend the day at Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix in New Jersey.

And the menu will be quite different from what he is used to!

As per reports, the traditional lunch menu will feature roasted turkey or soy chicken with vegetable, cornbread and dressing, baked sweet potato, mashed potatoes, corn, chicken gravy, whole wheat bread, beverages and a choice of fruit or holiday dessert.

The breakfast menu of the Grammy-winning music mogul includes bananas, bran flakes, whole wheat bread, skim milk, jelly packets, and margarine spread.

Dinner will also be modest: A choice of sandwiches (deli meat and cheese or peanut butter and jelly) with sides such as potato chips, fruit, dessert, or bread and jelly.

The 56-year-old was sentenced to more than four years of prison after he was evicted to two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges.

He had requested a presidential pardon as confirmed by the US President in October.

However, Trump has declined to grant him the pardon. 

More From Entertainment

Quentin Tarantino renews debate over 'Hunger Games', 'Battle Royale'
Quentin Tarantino renews debate over 'Hunger Games', 'Battle Royale'
Inside Kate Winslet's emotional journey making 'Goodbye June'
Inside Kate Winslet's emotional journey making 'Goodbye June'
Hit and Flop Music 2025: From Taylor Swift, Lorde to Miley Cyrus
Hit and Flop Music 2025: From Taylor Swift, Lorde to Miley Cyrus
James Cameron to conclude 'Avatar' franchise if third sequel fails
James Cameron to conclude 'Avatar' franchise if third sequel fails
Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence on David Harbour accusations
Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence on David Harbour accusations
Elizabeth Olsen can't imagine doing ‘romantic comedy' in the modern world
Elizabeth Olsen can't imagine doing ‘romantic comedy' in the modern world
T-Pain hints at rift with 'brother' DJ Khaled with bombshell claim
T-Pain hints at rift with 'brother' DJ Khaled with bombshell claim
Robert Irwin says his ribs were “Killing” him during DWTS finale
Robert Irwin says his ribs were “Killing” him during DWTS finale
Are Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz engaged?
Are Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz engaged?