Sean Combs celebrates Thanksgiving dinner in jail: See details

Sean Combs celebrates Thanksgiving behind bars

Sean Diddy Combs’ Thanksgiving this year will mark a departure from his elaborate parties and lavish celebrations he once hosted.

This year Combs will spend the day at Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix in New Jersey.

And the menu will be quite different from what he is used to!

As per reports, the traditional lunch menu will feature roasted turkey or soy chicken with vegetable, cornbread and dressing, baked sweet potato, mashed potatoes, corn, chicken gravy, whole wheat bread, beverages and a choice of fruit or holiday dessert.

The breakfast menu of the Grammy-winning music mogul includes bananas, bran flakes, whole wheat bread, skim milk, jelly packets, and margarine spread.

Dinner will also be modest: A choice of sandwiches (deli meat and cheese or peanut butter and jelly) with sides such as potato chips, fruit, dessert, or bread and jelly.

The 56-year-old was sentenced to more than four years of prison after he was evicted to two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges.

He had requested a presidential pardon as confirmed by the US President in October.

However, Trump has declined to grant him the pardon.