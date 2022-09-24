 
Saturday Sep 24 2022
Prince Harry and Meghan send a strong message to royal family with their gestures

Saturday Sep 24, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan send a strong message to royal family with their gestures

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle captured attention at a sombre occasion of Queen Elizabeth's funeral as they were seen holding hands, seemingly sending a message to their royal relatives and critics about their strong bonding.

Following Queen Elizabeth II's coffin procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, The Duke and Sussex were spotted walking hand in hand, attracting massive attention of the public.

Previously, William and Harry - accompanied by their wives Catherine and Meghan - were seen greeting well-wishers outside Windsor Castle. At that occasion, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also grabbed the headlines with their gestures. 

It was the first time the two couples had been seen together since Harry and Meghan's highly publicised withdrawal from royal life after a series of controversies.

There's been much discussion about Harry and Meghan's tactile displays of affection since they appeared together at Queen's funeral. The couple, who are parents to Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, were reportedly sending a message to royal family of their sweet and strong bonding.

