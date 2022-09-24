‘Upset’ Zayn Malik unfollows Gigi Hadid amid Leonardo DiCaprio romance rumours 

 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 24 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 24, 2022

Zayn Malik has unfollowed his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid on Instagram amidst rumours that the supermodel is dating Hollywood hunk Leonardo DiCaprio.

The former One Direction band member is no more among the Hadid’s 75.7 million followers on the photo sharing app, however, the model still follows Malik as per Elle.

This comes after Hadid was recently captured getting cosy with the Titanic star at a party in New York City sparking romance rumours.

Following which an insider told Hollywood Life that the Dusk Till Dawn singer wants to win Hadid back and that “all of this news about her and Leo has been upsetting for him.”

“Gigi is doing her best to manage it all, but it’s definitely stirring up drama on Zayn’s side that she’s having to deal with,” the source added.

Malik and Hadid, who are parents to daughter Khai, dated on and off from 2015 to 2021 and finally called it quits after the singer got into a physical altercation with the model’s mom Yolanda Hadid.

